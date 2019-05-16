Showing the public current plans for the Heart of the City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - To keep the public informed of the latest plans for the Heart of the City in Peace Plaza, the design team is holding demonstrations today and tomorrow to show off and answer questions about the Destination Medical Center's project.
Demonstrations will be from 10 AM to 12 PM at Castle Community and 2 PM to 4 PM at the Rochester Public Library tomorrow.
