Rain on the way: Potential for more than an inch of rain in some locations over next 36 hours

We welcome back scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (non-severe) as stronger winds shift from the south to north

Showers will continue through the evening Monday, ending before midnight, but breezy conditions will keep us cool coming into a calmer Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the sunniest of our 5 work days with temps climbing back into the lower 70s for Wednesday.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android