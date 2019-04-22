Clear
Rain on the way: Potential for more than an inch of rain in some locations over next 36 hours

We welcome back scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (non-severe) as stronger winds shift from the south to north.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 9:59 AM

We welcome back scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (non-severe) as stronger winds shift from the south to north
Showers will continue through the evening Monday, ending before midnight, but breezy conditions will keep us cool coming into a calmer Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the sunniest of our 5 work days with temps climbing back into the lower 70s for Wednesday.

Tracking a rainy start but sunshine will return!
Latest Video

