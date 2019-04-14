Clear
Showcasing Iowa talent on the silver screen

North Iowa film producers showing films featuring local talent

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - Dyersville, Iowa is well known for being the movie location for "Field of Dreams", but you may not know that other areas of the state are being used as filming locations, including Lake Mills.

Two North Iowa based film producers showecased their films "Tea Party" and "Run" at the Mills Theater; "Run" was partially filmed on location in Lake Mills.

Kevin Isaacson and Frank Boyd are from Fertile and Plymouth, respectively. They started working on films together in the fall of 2017, and are the heads of I Like Ike Films. They say that the Hawkeye State is becoming more attractive to film studios, and a spot for up and coming talent.

"There's a couple guys from here that wrote a movie called 'A Quiet Place.' Iowa is starting to become a spring board. It's a slow process, but once the word gets out," Boyd said.

Both "Tea Party" and "Run" feature North Iowa based actors, including Mason City's Avery Knudson who recently won an award for "Best Actress Under 18" at the Utah Film Festival and Awards.

"They're seeing it is possible to make a career in the entertainment industry from Iowa and get started here. It's not easy, but you just have to jump in and do it," Isaacson adds.

Boyd and Isaacson have plans to producer another film, and are planning to start casting for it next month.

