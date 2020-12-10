Showcasing 5 years of Destination Medical Center progress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency released its annual program this afternoon, showcasing all the wins of this massive development.

Over the last 5 years, DMC has created nearly 7,000 new jobs in Rochester.

Even though it takes up about 1% of the city's land, DMC represents 14% of Rochester's productivity.

The project has been a major tax generator for Olmsted County, responsible for 10% of revenue.

Mayor Kim Norton says Destination Medical Center compliments the strengths Rochester already has.

"Rochester is blessed with public parks, green spaces and a small river in our downtown area, something many communities just don't have. But these areas have been underutilized and can now become activated and they can be assets," said Mayor Norton.

The next big step for Destination Medical Center will be the development of Discovery Walk, along 2nd Avenue. It will feature bike and pedestrian-friendly paths, along with lush landscaping.