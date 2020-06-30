Showcase your 'Flare for the 4th!'

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - As we lead up to the 4th of July this Saturday, the City of Albert Lea is encouraging residents to add some patriotic flair to their front yards.

Typically, the Southern Minnesota community has an annual parade, but this year, they are holding a 'reverse parade' of sorts and encouraging social distancing, while still celebrating. It's called "Flare for the 4th"; business owners and residents are asked to let their creative spirit shine by dressing up their store fronts and homes in red, white and blue.

Emelie Paulson with EXP Realty is one of many businesses participating.

"I think it's very important we needed to do something. This really seemed like a good idea, and I hope a lot of people are participating."

If you're interested in getting your business recognized, as well as having it judged for your chance to win a prize, click here.