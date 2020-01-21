Should you get MLK Day off?

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Today's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ceremony at the Charles City Public Library on Monday was quite moving. From singing 'We Shall Overcome' to reenacting Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech, and even a Civil Rights March across the Cedar River.

Phillip Knighten helped organize the event, and has always held the day in high regard.

"It's not a day off. It's a celebration."

While MLK Day is considered to be a federal holiday, employers have the option to give employees the day off. According to a Bloomber Law survey from last year, about 45% of U.S. employers closed on MLK Day, more than Columbus Day and President's Day.

Recently, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors made a change to the 2020 calendar. Instead of MLK Day being a paid holiday off for county employees this year, the board voted to move the paid holiday to President's Day in February.

It's a change he's not happy with, and would like to see reversed.

"I've heard there was an uproar when the vote was first taken. There were several people in the community that were upset about it."

Rather than being upset, he wants more people to come together and honor Dr. King's legacy, and stressing the need for the day.

"I believe that maybe this program can help those see and understand how significant Dr. King was to our history, and to our present as well."

"There were probably a lot of other people that might've wanted to come to a celebration like this, but they can't because they have to go to work. Why not make it a day off so people can go out and honor and celebrate Dr. King?"

Floyd County Supervisor Roy Schwickerath says the decision was not made in ill will; rather, it was based on the county's time-off calendar. In addition, the day off has alternated every other year or so; the county has marked MLK Day as a paid day off.

"We set holidays for the next year in December. We had the discussion about, 'do we do MLK Day, do we President's Day, do we do both' was a possibility."

"We did not look at one being less than the other. We just said which day would the employees like off, and for the most part, the employees really did want President's Day, simply because of the break in the winter, not because of the day."

However, he wants to see people unite on such a historic day, regardless if they're working or off.

"We want to keep moving towards that direction of being more unified."

Knighten has a proposal to make everyone happy.

"Maybe get half day on one, half of the day on the other. Do some type of symbolic gesture to signify the importance of the holiday and the man himself."

MLK Day was signed into law in 1983, though it wasn't observed nationally until 1986. New Hampshire became the first state to observe the holiday in 1991, with South Carolina being the last state to recognize the day as a paid holiday for state employees in 2000.