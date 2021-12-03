Should parents be liable in school shooting cases?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The parents of the boy accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school are now facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office filed the charges on Friday. Prosecutors say Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of accused shooter Ethan Crumbley, should be held accountable for the death of the students.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said, "Gun ownership is a right and with that comes great responsibility."

According to Michigan state law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued in cases where prosecutors believe a person contributed to an incident where harm or death was high.

McDonald added, “We have the searching of ammunition. We have mom saying, ‘At least you didn't get caught.’ We have the next morning, a drawing, essentially, almost explicitly what he was about to do. I mean, I expect parents and everyone to have humanity and to step in and stop a potential tragedy."

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says similar charges could be filed in a school shooting case in Minnesota.

He explained, “I think the five or six states that have the far-reaching laws like Minnesota has, the criminal liability, I would expect that would increase.”

Hardy says given the current political climate and the outrage caused by school shootings we could see these types of charges more often in states that allow for them which may also be a wake-up call for some parents.

He added, “Those that have been either just lackadaisical about it or negligent I think it will be a wake-up call and I think it will help improve the storage and care of guns in general.”

If convicted the parents could face up to 15 years in prison.

The alleged shooter, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged with 24 felonies including one count of terrorism. Despite only being 15, Crumbley will be tried as an adult in Michigan.