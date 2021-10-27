Should full-strength beer and wine be sold in Minnesota grocery stores?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt presented HF1597 at the commerce committee's mega-hearing. The bill would legalize the sale of beer and wine at supermarkets, grocery stores, corner stores, and convenience stores.

"Just sell it everywhere. It's not going to encourage or discourage people to drink," Chris Fagan told KIMT News 3.

"What we're used to is you can buy beer and wine pretty much anywhere. You can even buy wine in the pharmacy, the drug store," adds Laura Crandall. The pair are visiting Rochester from out of state and find Minnesota's alcohol laws a bit odd.

"I mean I really don't personally care. I'm fine with going to a liquor store but I still think we've got bigger fish to fry in our state and country than whether or not you can buy alcohol in the grocery store," says Rochester native Tod Rogers, who isn't bothered by the laws as they stand. "Probably the other side of it is, are you going to take business away from the liquor store?"

Minnesota's alcohol laws have been gradually relaxing since 2017 when former Governor Mark Dayton signed a bill into law allowing Sunday alcohol sales.

Currently, you can only find 3.2% alcohol beers at the grocery store. Minnesota is the last remaining state with this law. Utah and Colorado threw it out in 2019.

Currently, 45 other states allow the sale of beer in grocery stores and 39 allow the sale of wine.