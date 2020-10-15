Should a county sheriff get involved in political endorsements? That's what's playing out in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - When is it OK to voice support in an election? That is something leaders in Freeborn County continue to go back and forth on.

Last week, the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners issued a statement directed at sheriff Kurt Freitag and said it was "aware of certain partial political activities" by the sheriff."

"The Board wishes to express the clear and strongly held position that Freeborn County does not endorse any particular candidate for office," the statement said. "The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is nonpartisan and is fully expected and legally required to support the constitution and to enforce the laws of the state of Minnesota and the County of Freeborn in a fair and equal manner without regard to political party or affiliation."

"The Board was neither consulted nor informed of the Sheriff's intended political activity and neither endorsed, condoned nor approved it."

Freitag fired back on Thursday by issuing a statement.

"While I understand the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners wanted to communicate that they do not support a political candidate, I'm very disappointed they insinuate that I, and Freeborn County deputies, would now treat our citizens in an unlawful/unethical manner based on their party affiliation.

"I have been politically active my entire adult life and I've been in law enforcement for a vast majority of that time. For the board to imply that I would suddenly treat people differently because I endorsed a political incumbent is insulting, reckless, and intentionally misleading."

Freitag went on to say that the board's media release expressed its opinion that he shouldn't take part in political activities while in uniform.

"Their opinion is not grounded in state law or rules of ethics. The board stated that I did not confer with them prior to the endorsement and that I did not seek their approval. As a constitutionally-elected official, I am not obligated to do so," he said.