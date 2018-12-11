ROCHESTER, Minn. --

"Baby It's Cold Outside" was written in 1944 and later featured in the film, Neptune's Daughter. It's a tune commonly played during the holidays but some listeners are calling radio stations around the country, asking them to stop airing the track saying it's inappropriate.

The majority of people we met in Rochester disagree.

"It's an old song but there's still a charm to it," Tom Wilson said.

"PC, you know, I am for that but I think it's gone a little too far in certain areas," Janice Doniger said. "This being you know, an area."

DJ James Rabe, the Morning Show Host of Y105FM says he understands why there are critics.

"There's no escaping it if just you just listen to the lyrics...and forget everything else...it's creepy...very creepy," Rabe said. "I have issues with it from that point of view."

That said, at Y105 -- Rochester's Christmas Station -- Rabe says he has not gotten any complaints and will continue playing the song.

"We did a big survey on our Facebook page and overwhelmingly our listeners wanted to hear the song," Rabe said.

The song was written in 1944 and many people say it is a song just reflective of the time period.

"Terms were different when the song was written," Michael Doniger said.

Rabe is open to any opposition and says if people have a problem, he will stop playing it.

"If our listeners had said, stop playing it, I would have done that happily."