Clear

Should "Baby It's Cold Outside" Get Played on the Radio?

The classic holiday tune has sparked controversy with its suggestive lyrics causing radio stations to pull the plug on the song. Most people in Rochester disagree but one DJ says he sympathizes with critics.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 11:34 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. --

"Baby It's Cold Outside" was written in 1944 and later featured in the film, Neptune's Daughter. It's a tune commonly played during the holidays but some listeners are calling radio stations around the country, asking them to stop airing the track saying it's inappropriate.

The majority of people we met in Rochester disagree.

"It's an old song but there's still a charm to it," Tom Wilson said.

"PC, you know, I am for that but I think it's gone a little too far in certain areas," Janice Doniger said. "This being you know, an area."

DJ James Rabe, the Morning Show Host of Y105FM says he understands why there are critics.

"There's no escaping it if just you just listen to the lyrics...and forget everything else...it's creepy...very creepy," Rabe said. "I have issues with it from that point of view."

That said, at Y105 -- Rochester's Christmas Station -- Rabe says he has not gotten any complaints and will continue playing the song.

"We did a big survey on our Facebook page and overwhelmingly our listeners wanted to hear the song," Rabe said.

The song was written in 1944 and many people say it is a song just reflective of the time period.

"Terms were different when the song was written," Michael Doniger said.

Rabe is open to any opposition and says if people have a problem, he will stop playing it.

"If our listeners had said, stop playing it, I would have done that happily."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
More fog will be possible tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockets girls basketball off to undefeated start

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores across Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

"Kid's Cup" donates to Mayo Clinic

Image

"Baby it's cold outside" taken off the air

Image

Keeping the Eyota meeting

Image

Keeping the Eyota market

Image

Civic Center leadership

Image

Rochester Debut

Image

Free Library Launches

Image

Communities feeling firefighter shortage

Community Events