ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities in Albert Lea are looking to find who may have discharged a firearm from a moving vehicle on Thursday night.

Authorities responded to the 700 block of Jefferson Ave. at 10:24 p.m. after a report of two gunshots.

Officers were unable to locate victims or damage to residences, vehicles or personal property. Shell casings were found, however.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albert Lea Police Department.