Police: Blood and shell casings located in Mason City after shots fired

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is investigating what led to two shell casings and blood in the street on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance with possible gun shots fired in the area of 17th and North Delaware Avenue late Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found two shell casings and blood in the street. They were assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

Authorities are unsure if anyone was hit by gunfire and no victim has contacted the department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mason City Police Department.