Shooting victims found at two Rochester locations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a suspect after at least one Wednesday night shooting sparked a massive police presence at three different locations in the city.

A sergeant with the Rochester Police Department says one victim was found near the corner of 12 1/2 Avenue NW and 20th Street NW. They say a second victim was found in the 500 Block of 3rd Street NW in Downtown Rochester. The sergeant says police believe the incidents are connected, but cannot confirm whether they are at this time.

When asked what information on injuries could be released, an officer at one scene told KIMT, "I can tell you both are being treated at the hospital."

KIMT spotted officers at Heritage Manor Apartments, the corner of 18 1/2 Ave NW and 20th St NW, and in the 500 Block of 3rd St NW. Officials were seen interviewing residents and searching through vehicles at all three locations.

Shortly after 9p.m., the Rochester Police Department responded to a call of a gunshot wound victim found near the intersection of 18 1/2 Ave NW and 20th St NW by citizens. At least 25 police vehicles, included squad cars and K9 units, responded to the scene.

At this hour a suspect is not in custody.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated periodically.