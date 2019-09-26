Shots fired ends pursuit that began in Albert Lea and ended with an attempted car jacking in Worth County

One man is in custody after a pursuit, an attempted carjacking and shots being fired by a deputy during a situation that began in Albert Lea and concluded in Worth County.

The situation began just before 4 p.m. when Albert Lea police responded to 1619 Main St. We. for a report of a man passed out in a vehicle.

The 2016 Jeep Renedage was occupied by 30-year-old Ryan Amabile, of St. Paul.

After shutting off the vehicle, Amabile turned the vehicle on and fled through the Skyline Mall parking lot and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and the suspect made intentional contact with an Albert Lea squad car, police said.

The suspect was also “intentionally going into the wrong lane of traffic,” police said.

When the pursuit entered Worth County, Amabile allegedly displayed a handgun.

About 1 mile from Wheelerwood Rd. on Highway 105 in Worth County, the suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to carjack a Chevy Malibu that was driven by a 20-year-old female from Northwood. The victim's vehicle was pulled over on the side of the road.

That’s when a Freeborn County deputy fired three rounds through his patrol windshield to stop the carjacking.

The suspect, who was not struck, went to the ground and was taken into custody.

Amabile had several felony warrants out of Minnesota. The vehicle was found to be stolen with fraudulent plates, and drugs were found inside the vehicle.

He will face charges in both states.

No injuries were reported.

You can read the full press release below:

On 09-25-19 at approximately 3:47 pm, Albert Lea Police Officers were dispatched to a possible impaired driver passed out in his vehicle at 1619 Main St W (Market Place Foods).

Upon arrival, officer located the red 2016 Jeep Renegade parked across the handicap parking are at the front of the store. The vehicle was occupied by a lone male driver that appeared to be passed out. Officers made contact with the individual who appeared to be under the influence. The subject was asked to shut the vehicle off and complied. While speaking further with the subject, the subject started the vehicle and drove across a landscape barrier, striking a vehicle. The vehicle the fled through Skyline Mall parking lot and across the grassy shoulder to U.S. Hwy 69 where it went northbound with Albert Lea police and MN state Patrol units in pursuit. The suspect vehicle continued N/b onto MN Hwy 13 at speeds in excess of 100mph. The vehicle crossed over into the S/b lanes of MN Hwy 13 near Bay Oaks Drive and continued driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued to the area of between I-90 and Co Rd 101 and turned around back S/b in the S/b lanes of Hwy 13. The suspect vehicle intentional made contact with an Albert Lea squad as they were S/b.

A Freeborn County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to place a tire deflation device near Bay Oaks Dr. The suspect vehicle was intentionally aiming his vehicle at the deputy who was outside of his patrol vehicle and swerved over the tire deflation device. The vehicle then continued S/b onto U.S. Hwy 69 with officers from Albert Lea Police and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies in pursuit.

The pursuit continued S/b on U.S. Hwy 69 towards Lake Mills, IA. At speeds in excess of 100mph. During the pursuit, the suspect was intentionally going into the wrong lane of traffic.

Freeborn County took the lead position in the pursuit to attempt a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT) maneuver that was not successful. The deputy pursued the vehicle into Lake Mills, IA, where a Lake Mills Police squad joined in the pursuit E/b on Winnebago County Rd 105 towards I-35.

While pursuing the vehicle in Worth County on 105, the suspect displayed a handgun from the vehicle. Approximately 1 mile from Wheelerwood Rd on 105, the suspect vehicle pulled alongside a vehicle that had pulled over on the opposite shoulder. The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to carjack a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu that was being driven by a 20 yoa female from Northwood, IA. A Freeborn County Sheriff’s deputy fire three rounds through his patrol windshield to stop the car jacking. The suspect who was not struck, went to the ground and was taken into custody by officers on scene.

30 year old RYAN JOSEPH AMABILE of Saint Paul was taken into custody. Amabile was found to have several felony warrants from Minnesota. The vehicle was found to be stolen from St. Louis Park (MN) with fraudulent plates. Drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the Worth County (IA) jail. The suspect will face charges in Iowa and Minnesota.