Shooting Wednesday night in Mason City results in house being hit

Police said it happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of East State St.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:55 AM
Updated: Nov 21, 2019 9:01 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a house being hit Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported but a house was hit.

"A resident called 911 at 10:08 p.m. to report that heard several shots and their front door had been struck by gunfire.
During the investigation, officers found two bullet holes in the front door. They also learned that the shooting had occurred at least 15 minutes prior to 911 being called," police said.

There were two occupants in the home when officers arrived.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 641-421-3636.

