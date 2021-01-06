Shotgun blast injures one in Winona

WINONA, Minn. – Police say one person was shot with a shot gun Wednesday afternoon in Winona.

It happened around 2 pm in the 900 block of East 6th Street. Officers responding to a report of a disturbance involving a gun say they learned a shotgun had been fired outside a home, striking someone parked nearby.

Winona police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and a nearby home was also damaged.

An arrest has been made and authorities say there is no longer any immediate danger to the neighborhood.