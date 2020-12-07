Shorter COVID quarantine periods recommended in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State health officials are updating quarantine guidelines for cases of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been recommending those exposed to someone with COVID-19 be quarantined for 14 days. The CDC recently updated that recommendation and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has now changed its coronavirus guideline to reflect that change.

Shortening the quarantine period to 10 days may now be considered if:

- You have not tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have symptoms, and you will continue to watch out for possible symptoms through day 14.

- You will continue to mask, maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others, and follow other prevention guidance.

- You will isolate and get tested as soon as possible if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

MDH says the quarantine period may also be shortened to seven days if the person meets all the above conditions and has a negative COVID-19 test result – so long as that test was a PCR test (from saliva, or nose or throat) and was conducted at least five full days after the start of the quarantine period. The person may return to regular activities if they do not have symptoms and continues to self-monitor for symptoms through day 14, continues to mask, maintains at least 6 feet of distance from others, and follows other prevention guidance.

“Evidence indicates the risk of a person becoming infected and passing along that infection is highest in the early days of the quarantine, and much lower in the last few days of the 14-day period,” says Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “CDC determined there is a public health benefit to offering shorter quarantine options that boost compliance and do not significantly increase risk. After reviewing the available information, we agreed with that conclusion and adopted their new guidance.”

MDH says shortening quarantine from 14 days is not recommended in the following scenarios:

- You have a household exposure. This is because it is difficult for household members to quarantine separately and household exposures have a particularly high risk of transmission.

- You are in a congregate living situation, including a long-term care facility, correctional facility, homeless shelter or other setting. In these settings, it can be very difficult for people to quarantine individually and there is higher risk of exposing multiple people, including those at high-risk of severe disease.

- You work in health care settings, correctional facilities or shelters. The updated state guidance has specific language for health care workers. Because health care workers provide care for the most vulnerable and those most at risk for severe complications from COVID-19, they should be excluded for 14 days from working in health care setting. If a facility is experiencing a staffing shortage, the facility may ask the health care worker to return prior to the end of their 14-day quarantine. In such a situation, health care workers returning to work should be proactively tested and monitored as outlined in the MDH COVID-19 Recommendations for Health Care Workers (PDF).

“Monitoring for symptoms for all 14 days after an exposure is a really important part of this process,” says Commissioner Malcolm. “Even minor symptoms associated with COVID-19, like a headache, should not be ignored. If you are just getting out of a shortened quarantine and you develop even minor symptoms, you need to isolate and get tested.”

“Olmsted County Public Health is committed to implementing the best practices and using on-going science when responding to the pandemic in our community," says County Public Health Information Officer Kari Etrheim. "The new guidelines will add some complexity, yet we support this broader vision. The safest option is to quarantine for 14 days. However, the new guidelines continue to protect the most vulnerable areas of our community, while allowing more flexibility for other areas that are lower risk. We are reviewing the new guidance and updating our processes, documentation, websites and automated systems. These changes may take us a few days to fully complete.”