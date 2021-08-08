Shortage of workers in seafood industry impacts local restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you plan on ordering seafood at a local restaurant, be prepared to pay a little more. Just like many industries, the seafood industry is currently facing a labor shortage, due to the pandemic.

Olde Brick House, an Irish pub in Rochester, is known for its variety of food, drinks, and seafood dishes. The labor shortage is causing the restaurant to have some supply chain issues when it comes to serving seafood dishes. General manager Jack Krakow says the restaurant has been dealing with this issue all summer.

"There isn't enough supply for the demand that we have right now. Between that and the shortage of labor and skilled labor, it's difficult to get people to process the seafood, in order to get it to our restaurants to put it on the plate."

This is causing Olde Brick House to spend more on seafood for its guests.

"We've seen them go up four percent and we're expecting them to go up four percent more by the end of the year," explains Krakow.

With the price of buying fish and shellfish going up, it's causing minor price increases on the menu by 1.5 percent. Diners are also paying a dollar more for those dishes.

Krakow is hoping to keep the restaurant's seafood items at its current prices and to not have to raise them again. He also says that the supply chain issues can impact the availability of meals on Olde Brick House's menu.