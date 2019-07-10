Clear

Shortage of live bait for anglers this summer

In the land of 10,000 lakes, what you catch is a big deal – but what you use to catch it makes a big difference.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s beautiful weather to grab your fishing pole and hit the pond, but a shortage of some live bait is making it a frustrating summer for some anglers.

A father-son duo has the catch of the day at Quarry Hill.

The don’t celebrate for long as they dip their line back into the water, because they have the secret to success.

“Live bait, it's the oldest way of catching fish and it's still one of the best,” Carl White, who was fishing with son Zach, said.

Over at Minske Bait & Tackle, it’s owner Jeff Minske’s job to get people equipped to fish.

“These are the minnows,” Minske said. “They're right now what we're having a shortage of.”

With a shortage of some the small fish, it can be tough.

“Everyone wants sucker minnows and we can't get them,” Minske said. “And what happened was the rearing pond froze out, and it killed all the minnows that we're supposed to be getting this year.”

Minske takes what he can get from his supplier, but suggests people using a little bit of everything when you hit the dock.

He said the flooding isn’t helping matters since people can’t go out to set or recover their traps, but thinks a week or two of dry weather will help.

