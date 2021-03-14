Shorewood Senior Campus celebrates Pi Day

ROCHESTER, Minn- March 14 marks Pi Day, a day named for 3.14 aka the first few digits of Pi, a math constant. To help celebrate it, Shorewood Senior Campus, a senior living facility in The Med City, helped make the day of area seniors by giving out pies.

"Seniors are my people," explained marketing director Nicole Czarnomski. "I really enjoy working with this population and to be able to give out something to them, I know it makes them all feel so good."

The facility usually does something each year for it but wasn't able to this year because of COVID-19.

"I think it's amazing," Said Kristie Nelson. "I think it's a nice thing to do."

Shorewood Senior Campus made 218 pies for people 55 and older. Those who were able to receive one took their pick of apple, rasberry rhubarb, or vanilla silk.