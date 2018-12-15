KIMT NEWS 3 – The Toys for Tots drive makes sure there will be hundreds of happy kids across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota this Christmas.
Saturday is shopping day for organizers in Austin.
Since there were so many toy donations this year, they only had to spend $2,000 to meet the demand.
In all, they’re supplying 1,240 kids with toys this year, as well as stocking stuffers and stuffed animals.
Related Content
- Shopping day for Toys for Tots organizers
- Annual Toys for Tots drive underway
- Toys for Tots distribution to help families
- Annual Toys for Tots drive looking for unwrapped toys
- Toys for Tots Drive gathers toys for kids in need
- Toys for Tots Drive at Shopko in Mason City
- Worth Co. business raises almost $1,700 for Toys for Tots
- Shopping on Thanksgiving Day
- Thanksgiving Day vs. Black Friday shopping
- Floral shops prep for Valentine's Day
Scroll for more content...