Shopping day for Toys for Tots organizers

KIMT NEWS 3 – The Toys for Tots drive makes sure there will be hundreds of happy kids across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota this Christmas.

Saturday is shopping day for organizers in Austin.

Since there were so many toy donations this year, they only had to spend $2,000 to meet the demand.

In all, they’re supplying 1,240 kids with toys this year, as well as stocking stuffers and stuffed animals.