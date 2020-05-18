Shoppers turn out for reopening of Apache Mall

It’s good news for shoppers as the Apache Mall is now open for business!

Governor Walz announced malls and retail stores can slowly begin to reopen at 50-percent capacity last week.

The mall is implementing quite a few changes since it was last open about two months ago.

That includes hand sanitizer stations for shoppers and social distancing stickers on the floor. Security guards are also passing out masks to shoppers if they don’t have one.

On Monday there was a steady stream of shoppers but it was nowhere near the state ordered 50-percent capacity.

There are currently 12 stores open with more opening through the rest of the week. You can find the list of open stores by clicking here.

Tradehome Shoes says it feels good to get back into business and employees are working to make cleaning a priority.

Store manager Mark Hayes said, “Every sale we are sanitizing, washing our hands, cleaning all devices we use so just taking every precaution we can.

The dine-in food court is closed. Right now food operations at the mall will continue as curbside or take-out only.

The mall will be open from 11AM to 7PM Monday through Saturday with adjusted hours on Sunday.