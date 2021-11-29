Shoppers support local businesses during holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You may be among the millions of shoppers scrolling for Cyber Monday deals but local businesses are grateful for customers who took the time to shop in-store this weekend.

Scrub Your Butt Soap Company in Rochester says this year was a successful Small Business Saturday especially compared to last year.

Owner Cindy Senjem explained, “Last year I'd say was probably a fourth of what this year was because people weren't coming out as much, they were more concerned about staying home and ordering online.”

Senjem also mentioned it helps to share a space with florists Tulips and Truffles.

She says speaking with customers during the weekend it’s apparent many more shoppers are focused on buying local and keeping small businesses alive.

“Hopefully people are supporting all of the local stores and that it will help keep everybody surviving in the season,” she added.

Senjem does say the business has a website where customers can purchase products but she doesn’t anticipate the Cyber Monday sales to compete with in-store shoppers.

Retail analysts predict online shoppers will spend a record $11.3 billion for Cyber Monday.