Shoppers line up around the building for pre-Black Friday sales

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When J.C. Penny unlocked its doors at 2 PM, more than 1,300 people entered the store in the first hour of being open.

Trudy Brunkhorst was one of the first 20 people waiting in line. She has braved the lines to shop on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday every day for the last 10 years.

"I usually get everything bought by noon tomorrow, and I usually do extra shopping, like for birthdays and I do Valentine's Day, those kinds of days also, so I get it all done now," she explains.

Brunkhorst says that last year, she calculated that she saved $1,000 through Black Friday deals.