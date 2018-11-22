Clear

Shoppers line up around the building for pre-Black Friday sales

A shopper says she saved $1,000 through Black Friday shopping in 2017.

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 7:10 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When J.C. Penny unlocked its doors at 2 PM, more than 1,300 people entered the store in the first hour of being open.

Trudy Brunkhorst was one of the first 20 people waiting in line. She has braved the lines to shop on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday every day for the last 10 years.

"I usually get everything bought by noon tomorrow, and I usually do extra shopping, like for birthdays and I do Valentine's Day, those kinds of days also, so I get it all done now," she explains.

Brunkhorst says that last year, she calculated that she saved $1,000 through Black Friday deals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rain returns for Black Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bears vs. Lions

Image

Thanksgiving Day Shopping

Image

Salvation Army Thanksgiving

Image

Sharing a meal with those in need

Image

Cooking a turkey in a microwave

Image

Working on Thanksgiving

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local family shares what they are thankful for

Image

Thanksgiving is a busy work day for drain business

Image

Your Thanksgiving KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events