Shoplifting call in Rochester results in woman assaulting police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - What began as a shoplifting call Wednesday night resulted in a wanted person being arrested and another being charged for assaulting a police officer.

Officers arrived at Walmart North at 8:12 pm. and saw a theft taking place. The two people got into different lines where they paid for a small amount of merchandise. Once outside, Mohamed Mohamud was arrested for shoplifting (more than $1,000) and failure to appear for a probation violation.

Ikhlas Abdi was stopped outside the store and allegedly struck a female officer in the chest and caused her mic to be dislodged. She's facing charges of theft by shoplifting and fourth-degree assault on a police officer.