Shopko to relocate 80 of its optical departments to 'freestanding locations'

The Mason City location confirmed it will be one of the locations moved.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 3:06 PM

While Shopko may be closing its doors, the optical departments may soon have new homes.

Monarch Alternative Capital LP announced Thursday that it is acquiring Shopko Optical.

“The company expects to relocate nearly 80 of its current locations housed inside Shopko stores to freestanding locations,” the press release stated.

“Shopko Optical will continue to offer high-quality eye care services and technically superior products, along with coverage from most major insurance plans,” the release said.

We have reached out for a complete list of stores that will be impacted. 

In March, Shopko announced it will be closings all of its stores.

