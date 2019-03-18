Shopko to close all of its stores

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – Shopko is closing all of its stores across the country.

The company announced early in 2019 that it would shutting down most of its locations as it moved through bankruptcy. On Monday, it filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that the remaining 120 department stores would close by June 16. Thousands of employees will lose their jobs.

ShopKo said Monday the company was unable to find a buyer for its business and it began to wind down its retail operations this week.

This announcement includes the Highway 63 North Shopko in Rochester as well as the stores in Mason City, Kasson, Winona, Humboldt, and New Hampton. The April 15 closure of the Shopko on Highway 63 South in Rochester was previously announced.

The retailer, headquartered near Green Bay, citied excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure when it filed for bankruptcy.

CEO Russ Steinhorst says in a statement "this is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts."

ShopKo began with a store in Green Bay in 1962.