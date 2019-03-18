ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – Shopko is closing all of its stores across the country.
The company announced early in 2019 that it would shutting down most of its locations as it moved through bankruptcy. On Monday, it filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court that the remaining 120 department stores would close by June 16. Thousands of employees will lose their jobs.
ShopKo said Monday the company was unable to find a buyer for its business and it began to wind down its retail operations this week.
This announcement includes the Highway 63 North Shopko in Rochester as well as the stores in Mason City, Kasson, Winona, Humboldt, and New Hampton. The April 15 closure of the Shopko on Highway 63 South in Rochester was previously announced.
The retailer, headquartered near Green Bay, citied excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure when it filed for bankruptcy.
CEO Russ Steinhorst says in a statement "this is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts."
ShopKo began with a store in Green Bay in 1962.
Related Content
- Shopko to close all of its stores
- UPDATE: Rochester and Hampton Shopko stores to close
- UPDATE: Shopko closing in Albert Lea, Austin, Cresco, and Forest City
- Closing of Shopko means big loss in north Iowa, southern MN communities
- Toys for Tots Drive at Shopko in Mason City
- Hy-Vee taking over Shopko pharmacies at 22 locations
- Hy-Vee taking over for Shopko pharmacy in Forest City
- More Shopko pharmacies being bought up by Hy-Vee
- Albert Lea farm equipment store abruptly closes
- Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores