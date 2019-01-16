Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shopko to close 38 stores

No world yet if Iowa or Minnesota locations will be affected.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores has filed for bankruptcy protection as it makes plans to close more stores.

The company says excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure are forcing it to seek protection from creditors. Shopko is reporting assets of less than $1 billion and liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.

“This decision is a difficult, but necessary one,” said Russ Steinhorst, Chief Executive Officer. “In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process.”

Shopko says it plans to continue operating through Chapter 11 reorganization after securing $480 million in financing from a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank. The financing will allow Shopko to continue to pay employees, vendors and suppliers. The retailer, headquartered near Green Bay, says it will close 38 more stores. Last month, it announced plans to close about 40 of its more than 300 stores across the country.

Shopko currently operates stores in Cresco, Forest City, Hampton, Humboldt, and Mason City in Iowa and Albert Lea, Austin, Kasson, Rochester, and Winona in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Image

Minnesota is seeing a lot of DWIs so far in 2019

Image

Rochester couple lobbies against legalizing marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Community Events