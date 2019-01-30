Shopko taking over for Shopko pharmacy in Forest City

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Customers of the Shopko pharmacy in Forest City will soon be doing business with Hy-Vee.

The multi-state grocery chain announced in December that it would be taking over the business of 22 Shopko pharmacies in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. It now says that will specifically affect the Shopko customers in Forest City, as well as St. Peter, Minnesota, and Emmetsburg and Toldeo in Iowa.

According to a Hy-Vee statement:

“We have strong ties to rural Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa, and a vast pharmacy network to meet customers’ pharmacy needs. We are very excited to welcome Shopko’s customers into the Hy-Vee family. Details are still being finalized regarding each location’s pharmacy transfer timeline, and we will share that information via a press release in the coming weeks.”

In January, Shopko said it would be closing its full-store locations in Rochester, MN, and Hampton, IA.