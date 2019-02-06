Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shopko closing in Albert Lea, Austin, Cresco, and Forest City

Part of nearly 200 newly announced closures across America.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — The number of Shopko stores closing around the country is skyrocketing.

The company announced in December 2018 that it would shut down about 40 stores, then added 38 more to the closure list in January. Shopko now says a total of around 250 of its locations will cease operations by the end of May.

The Shopko store stores in Hampton, Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota, were included in the previous January closure announcement. They’re expected to shut down by April 14. Now the company says it is also shuttering locations in Albert Lea and Austin, MN, and Cresco and Forest City, IA. Those locations are expected to close by May 12.

Another 30 Shopko throughout Iowa and Minnesota are also on the new closure list, which you can see by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Image

Have you checked your sump pump this winter?

Image

Does your insurance cover damage from a burst pipe?

Image

Getting ice cream in the cold

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Image

Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Image

Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

Community Events