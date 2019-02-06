Shopko closing in Albert Lea, Austin, Cresco, and Forest City

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — The number of Shopko stores closing around the country is skyrocketing.

The company announced in December 2018 that it would shut down about 40 stores, then added 38 more to the closure list in January. Shopko now says a total of around 250 of its locations will cease operations by the end of May.

The Shopko store stores in Hampton, Iowa, and Rochester, Minnesota, were included in the previous January closure announcement. They’re expected to shut down by April 14. Now the company says it is also shuttering locations in Albert Lea and Austin, MN, and Cresco and Forest City, IA. Those locations are expected to close by May 12.

Another 30 Shopko throughout Iowa and Minnesota are also on the new closure list, which you can see by clicking here.