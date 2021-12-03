Minnesotan officers spreading holiday cheer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Area law enforcement will be spreading some holiday cheer tomorrow with their 18th annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol will be paired up with a kid to do some holiday shopping.

The event will be tomorrow from 12-3 p.m. at Walmart North. The kids will also receive lunch from Sam's Club and tours of police cars.

Once the kids arrive at the store, they will be randomly paired with an officer, given a $110 Walmart gift card, and away they go to buy holiday presents for themselves and their family members.

"So many have had really tragic stories in their life and difficult things have happened," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. "They talk about their parents and their grandparents and they're so focused on getting them the right gifts. Sometimes they come with lists, sometimes we make it up as we go."

Sheriff Torgerson said he has been participating in the event since he joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office - and finds it about as rewarding as the kids do.

"Some maybe have had some challenging experiences in their family with law enforcement," said Sheriff Torgerson. "We can show that positive interaction that we have 99% of the time with people. We are breaking down that barrier...and just let them see we're human, too."

The families of the officers will be behind the scenes wrapping the gifts the kids pick out so they are ready to go when their families and caregivers come to pick them up at the end of the day.