Shop With A Cop takes on a different look this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic is not stopping the cops of Mason City from spreading a little joy to tykes around town.

Cars lined up near the bus shelter along Central Park, waiting to pick up their gifts from police officers.

In past years, you would see officers wheeling loaded shopping carts around with the kiddos at a local store. In 2020, COVID-19 has forced the annual giving tradition into a drive-through event.

Officer Jennifer Sankey with the Mason City Police Department says the season of giving continues despite the pandemic.

"It's a lot of fun to be able to give back to the community and for us to just have the positive time in a world that's not always positive," said Sankey.

This year, the officers bought the presents ahead of time for the kids and also stuffed the bags with gift cards and some other treats.