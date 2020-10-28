Shop Iowa website gives local businesses an online home

MASON CITY, Iowa - We've heard so much about how important it is to support businesses in our communities by shopping local.

Now the State of Iowa is making it even easier to support our proprietor friends and neighbors.

Brick and mortar businesses can sign up to sell their goods on shopiowa.com.

Brook Boehmler with the North Iowa Area Small Business Center says selling online can help a business get through the tough times.

"Any retailer that does not have an online presence because of what happened during March and April...you know, winter is coming and you know what, we have blizzards," said Boehmler.

Shop Iowa is funded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The organization makes the process easy for vendors to get their products online.

"Creating your own website is really expensive and some of these other retail marketplaces also take a lot of money from sales," said Brianna Hall with Iowa Small Business Development Center.

They can even take the guesswork out of calculating sales tax across city, county or state lines. Best of all, your business gets to keep all the profits.

"At this point, Shop Iowa doesn't take a percentage of the cut or anything like that. You can only help yourself and so I think it's so important for these small businesses to get on this site," said Hall.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.