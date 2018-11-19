Clear
UPDATE: Police officer reported among victims of Chicago hospital shooting

Search of the area is now underway.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHICAGO (AP) — A shooting at a Chicago hospital has wounded multiple people, including a suspect and a police officer, authorities said.

Shots were fired Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, and officers were searching the facility. Police issued a statement on Twitter saying there were "reports of multiple victims."

A witness named James Gray told Chicago television station ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: "It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random."

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at least one potential suspect was shot but offered no details. Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials was not immediately returned.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

