Shooting in downtown Mason City prior to officer-involved shooting; 2 injured

MASON CITY, Iowa - A reported shooting in downtown Mason City early Sunday resulted in a large police presence shortly before an officer-involved shooting.

Police said the initial shooting occurred near State St. and Federal Ave., which is located on the north side of Southbridge Mall.

The first call was received at 1:13 a.m. and several people were witnessed fleeing the area.

Two people, including the suspect, were injured and taken to MercyOne North Iowa.

“At the request of the Mason City Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to complete an investigation of the original shooting incident and the officer-involved shooting. The officer is on leave pending the outcome of the shooting investigation,” police said.

The officer involved is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The Mason City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Mason City Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, the Clear Lake Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

More information on the shooting is expected to be released on Tuesday.