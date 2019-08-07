Shooting in SE Rochester Apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex near the intersection of 14th Street SE and 14th Avenue SE.
One man is being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police are still searching for the suspect in the area nearby.
Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to follow this story.
