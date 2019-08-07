Clear

Shooting in SE Rochester Apartment

One victim suffered gunshot wounds.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 11:23 PM
Posted By: Helen Starrs

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex near the intersection of 14th Street SE and 14th Avenue SE.

One man is being treated for life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the area nearby. 

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to follow this story.

