Shooting in Cerro Gordo County injures 1 from Albert Lea

PLYMOUTH, Iowa – A man was shot and hospitalized over the weekend in Cerro Gordo County.

The sheriff’s office responded to Camp at the Woods Campground at 6 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call that a male had been shot.

It was determined that Levi Ekwall, 21, of Stillwater, Minnesota, and Richard Darcy, 22, of Albert Lea, were handling a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol “in an inappropriate manner,” the sheriff’s office said.

The firearm discharged and Darcy sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was a factor in the incident, authorities said.