AUSTIN, Minn. - A person was hospitalized following a shooting during a domestic situation Friday in Austin.

Police said it happened at 10:53 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Ave SE.

The gunshot victim was located away from the scene and taken to Mayo Clinic.

"This case remains under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Further information will be released when case progress allows for it," police said.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested.