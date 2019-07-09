Shooting Star Trail could soon expand to Iowa

AUSTIN, Minn- A popular biking and walking trail could soon be expanding. Tuesday the Mower County Board of Commissioners approved an initiative to extend the Shooting Star Trail from the current trailhead in the City of Leroy, MN to the Iowa Border, in support of the vision of linking the Shooting Star Trail and the Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail in the State of Iowa.

Leonard Weydert lives in Adams and walks a mile every day on the trail. The 84-year-old man has been exploring the path for years even before it was officially named the Shooting Star Trail. He says he sees a lot of bicyclists out here and hopes the expansion will encourage more people to use it.

“Oh yeah I think there will be some people that will ride up from Iowa up here and back and forth," Weydert said.

Mike Hanson is an engineer for Mower County. He says folks could see the four-mile expansion as early as next year.

“Moving forward we need to find the best fit for the project such as a grant or state bonds, we need to do preliminary surveys of the route and construct the trail,” Hanson said.