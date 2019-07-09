Clear

Shooting Star Trail could soon expand to Iowa

Tuesday the Mower County Board of Commissioners approved an initiative to extend the Shooting Star Trail.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- A popular biking and walking trail could soon be expanding. Tuesday the Mower County Board of Commissioners approved an initiative to extend the Shooting Star Trail from the current trailhead in the City of Leroy, MN to the Iowa Border, in support of the vision of linking the Shooting Star Trail and the Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail in the State of Iowa.

Leonard Weydert lives in Adams and walks a mile every day on the trail. The 84-year-old man has been exploring the path for years even before it was officially named the Shooting Star Trail. He says he sees a lot of bicyclists out here and hopes the expansion will encourage more people to use it.

“Oh yeah I think there will be some people that will ride up from Iowa up here and back and forth," Weydert said.

Mike Hanson is an engineer for Mower County. He says folks could see the four-mile expansion as early as next year.

“Moving forward we need to find the best fit for the project such as a grant or state bonds, we need to do preliminary surveys of the route and construct the trail,” Hanson said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New developments: wage theft

Image

Preventing flooding in the Med City

Image

Colleges pay off student loans

Image

Rochester Cooling Center

Image

2nd Best MN City to Live In

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Debate

Image

Volunteers Cleaning Up Oxbow Park

Image

Preventing Parvo

Image

Shooting Star Trail expansion

Image

Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

Community Events