Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

President Donald Trump - AP image

Trump's revelation that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus flashed across screens everywhere, upending plans and sparking a response from presidential offices to the thousands looking to weigh in on social media.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 6:15 AM
Posted By: By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — News that the world’s most powerful man was infected with the world’s most notorious disease drew instant reactions of shock, sympathy, undisguised glee and, of course, the ever-present outrage and curiosity surrounding everything about President Donald Trump.

Trump's announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, flashed across screens large and small, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere from presidential offices to the thousands looking to weigh in on social media.

The positive test reading for the leader of the world’s largest economy adds more uncertainty to investors' worries, especially about its effect on the Nov. 3 election between the Republican president and Democrat Joe Biden. U.S. stock futures and most world markets fell on the news as did the price of oil.

World leaders were quick to weigh in, with official sympathy from the top and something approaching schadenfreude elsewhere. Trump joins a growing list of the powerful who have contracted the virus, including many who were skeptical of the disease.

“I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in a direct message to Trump released by the Kremlin.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted “My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery.” The Trump administration in July formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from WHO, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year. Trump claims the U.N. health agency is in need of reform and is heavily influenced by China.

Italian right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini tweeted: “In Italy and in the world, whoever celebrates the illness of a man or of a woman, and who comes to wish the death of a neighbor, confirms what he is: An idiot without soul. A hug to Melania and Donald.″

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, wished Trump a “speedy recovery.”

Dr. Bharat Pankhania, who advises Johnson's government on communicable disease control, said he hopes that Trump’s positive test sends a message to the president and other leaders.

“We need politicians, especially politicians like President Trump who has a lot of power and influence, to take this seriously and to support their scientists and clinicians in leading the outbreak management, rather than have political influence in trying to deny that this virus is in circulation and drag your feet around control measures because it suited your agenda.”

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, speaking at a weekly news conference, did not mention Trump's reluctance to wear masks when asked about his infection, but she said the news “reminded me of how widely masks are worn in Japan.”

Major media across the globe also played up the announcement, with bulletins crawling across TV screens in Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Dubai and Beijing.

“To say this potentially could be a big deal is an understatement,” Rabobank said in a commentary. “Anyway, everything now takes a backseat to the latest incredible twist in this U.S. election campaign.”

China’s official Xinhua News Agency flashed the news, and an anchor on state broadcaster CCTV announced it; there was no immediate comment from the government Friday, the second day of an eight-day national holiday.

The positive test result for Trump and his wife was the most searched topic in China on the widely used social media app Weibo a few hours after the announcement, with most comments mocking or critical.

One user darkly joked that Trump had finally tweeted something positive.

The Chinese government has bristled at Trump’s attempts to blame China, where the disease emerged, for the pandemic and called for global cooperation in fighting it, a message that has resonated with the public.

Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor of the state-owned Global Times newspaper, tweeted in English that “President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19.”

Multiple Arab news media outlets on Friday continuously broadcast footage of Trump and his wife after the virus announcement.

Al-Arabiya, a Saudi-owned satellite channel based in Dubai, cut to a long live shot of the White House. Qatari state-owned Al Jazeera channel brought in four commentators to discuss the “prevailing state of uncertainty” in the United States, questioning whether Trump could effectively steer a reelection campaign and run the country from quarantine.

Iranian state television announced Trump had the virus, an anchor breaking the news with an unflattering image of the U.S. president surrounded by what appeared to be giant coronaviruses. U.S.-Iran ties have suffered since Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed crushing sanctions.

Social media platforms were ablaze with quick reaction.

Would Trump blame the Chinese? Would he thumb his nose at his critics and enemies by breezing through the quarantine without serious symptoms, tweeting away from the White House? Would he become gravely ill, or worse, and, if he did, what would that mean for the U.S. election, one of the most contentious in recent history? What would it mean for U.S. leadership during tumultuous times?

While the uncertainty seemed palpable on a scroll through various social media in an array of languages, many comments seemed to revel in the announcement.

“Here comes a chance for him to actually try out his idea of injecting disinfectant into himself and fighting back (against allegations that) it was fake news!” tweeted Hiroyuki Nishimura, a Japanese internet entrepreneur, referring to an idea Trump floated earlier this year for treatment.

Keio University economics professor Masaru Kaneko tweeted that populist leaders like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro "got infected because they tended not to take the coronavirus seriously. The two other leaders seriously tackled (the virus) after they got infected themselves. Will the United States follow their examples?”

And the satirical Australian news site, the Betoota Advocate, posted a story with this headline: “Trump Family Records More Cases Of Community Transmission Than Entire State Of Queensland.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
