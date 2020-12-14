Shipment of Moderna vaccine possibly arriving at MercyOne North Iowa next week

MASON CITY, Iowa - Across the country, we've seen the trucks arriving with the COVID-19 vaccine and even a few lucky health care workers getting the shot.

In North Iowa, we're learning more about when MercyOne North Iowa expects to begin vaccinating its staff.

MercyOne North Iowa expects to get the Moderna vaccine, but first the vaccine has to get emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Once that hurdle is cleared, they expect to get their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine sometime early next week.

MercyOne North Iowa Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Manternach says they are prepping to vaccinate around 450 of their workers, starting with those who have the most contact with COVID-19 patients.

He also explains why the hospital is not getting the Pfizer vaccine to start.

"Our capacity was somewhat limited to store at those extreme temperatures, so I believe that may be one of the reasons why we were put on a second delivery of Moderna," said Dr. Manternach.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures around -80 degrees celsius.

MercyOne North Iowa is not saying exactly how many doses they will be receiving.