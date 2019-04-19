Shining a light on the struggles of dairy farmers

A Minnesota dairy farmers Facebook post has garnered the attention of the nation.

The viral video shared thousands of times highlighting the struggles he and his family face.

Mark berg is one of the farmers at trailside dairy.

He works long hours at his family’s farm.

But growing financial frustrations lead to mark posting this video on Facebook.

University of Minnesota says that farm income in Minnesota fell eight-percent last year.

Berg says this isn’t just a Minnesota proble, it’s international.

“it’s kind of like a wave you have your good years and you have bad years. It’s kind of been on a steady decline and that’s been hurting a lot of family farms,” said berg.

The University of Minnesota found that income last year was the worst since the 1980’s.