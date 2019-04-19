Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shining a light on the struggles of dairy farmers

He's sharing his story to help others.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

A Minnesota dairy farmers Facebook post has garnered the attention of the nation.
The viral video shared thousands of times highlighting the struggles he and his family face.
Mark berg is one of the farmers at trailside dairy.
He works long hours at his family’s farm.
But growing financial frustrations lead to mark posting this video on Facebook.
University of Minnesota says that farm income in Minnesota fell eight-percent last year.
Berg says this isn’t just a Minnesota proble, it’s international.
“it’s kind of like a wave you have your good years and you have bad years. It’s kind of been on a steady decline and that’s been hurting a lot of family farms,” said berg.
The University of Minnesota found that income last year was the worst since the 1980’s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking awesome weather into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Viral video on the struggle of farming

Image

Tracking Your Incredible Easter Weekend

Image

Extra enforcement for impaired drivers

Image

ADA swing seat belt misused

Image

RFD trains on water rescues

Image

Benefits of control burns

Image

Local student raises money for cancer research

Image

Allergy alert

Image

Active shooter training

Image

Security at church

Community Events