Shining a light on modern slavery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You've been on social media you may have noticed #EndItMovement.

A lot of people sporting red X's on their hands.

It's a way to show your support to end human trafficking.

The International Justice Mission is the largest anti-slavery group in the world.

They say more than 40 million people in the world are enslaved.

Dr. Eric Shoars is the president of a local human trafficking non- profit, Mission 21.

He says today is about shining a light on a dark topic.

“The problem with modern slavery is that it's largely in the shadows it's not in front of our faces and so we think it's not an issue,” he said.

While people on social media are marking their hands with red X’s Dr. Eric Shoars says to make a real change is to get involved.

If you want to help out this cause in our area, Mission 21 is always looking for volunteers. Click Here.