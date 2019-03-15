Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Shifts for Shelves

One Rochester man is taking the hunger epidemic into his own hands with the help of Channel One Food Bank and local businesses.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan


ROCHESTER, Minn.- John Sievers is an English teacher and a musician, but has teamed up with Channel One Food Bank to make that list just a tad longer.

He’s putting himself in situations that are foreign to him to help combat food insecurity in our community. “Some of it for me had to do with putting myself in maybe a position I'm not super comfortable with to help me kind of empathize with those who are hungry in our community.”

Just a few weeks ago, he was playing the role of a barista at Café Steam, on Thursday night he was at Cameo at the Castle, on the 21st he’ll be at Bleu Duck Kitchen, and on the 27th he will be at the People’s Food Co-op.

Every tip he makes goes straight to Rochester’s Channel One Food Bank which aims to fight food insecurity in our community.

If you’d like to donate to, or learn more about Channel One Food Bank click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

American Legion

Image

NIACC TO NATIONALS

Image

AUSTIN NORTHFILED JM LN

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Image

NIACC PREPS NATIONALS

Image

Facebook Outage Causes Problems for Some Users

Community Events