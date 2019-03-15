Shifts for Shelves



ROCHESTER, Minn.- John Sievers is an English teacher and a musician, but has teamed up with Channel One Food Bank to make that list just a tad longer.

He’s putting himself in situations that are foreign to him to help combat food insecurity in our community. “Some of it for me had to do with putting myself in maybe a position I'm not super comfortable with to help me kind of empathize with those who are hungry in our community.”

Just a few weeks ago, he was playing the role of a barista at Café Steam, on Thursday night he was at Cameo at the Castle, on the 21st he’ll be at Bleu Duck Kitchen, and on the 27th he will be at the People’s Food Co-op.

Every tip he makes goes straight to Rochester’s Channel One Food Bank which aims to fight food insecurity in our community.

If you’d like to donate to, or learn more about Channel One Food Bank click here.