Clear

Shift in snow storm means area might be in the clear

Traveling could be easy going around the area now that the storm is shifting South

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Although a weekend snow storm system is projecting to shift South, parts of Iowa could still get buried in several inches of snow.

Tiffany Schmeisser and her husband are from Waukee, a suburb of Des Moines, and visited with family in Mason City for Thanksgiving. She's no stranger to snowstorms, and has some advice for those who are planning to travel this weekend.

"Leave plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you. Take your time, go slowly. You'd rather get somewhere late than be in an accident or sent to the hospital."

However, she says she's already looking forward to the end of winter.

"I am. But I'm a wimp when it comes to the cold. I like some snow for the holidays, but that's about it."

Although the storm system seems to be shifting south, it's important to remember that could change. To get the most up-to-date forecast, be sure to download the KIMT Weather app.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local dancers aim to win three state titles

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Image

Black Friday shoppers say it hasn't lost its luster

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

A shift in a snow storm means our area might be in the clear

Image

Biggest Time for Christmas Tree Sales

Community Events