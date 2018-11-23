Shift in snow storm means area might be in the clear

MASON CITY, Iowa - Although a weekend snow storm system is projecting to shift South, parts of Iowa could still get buried in several inches of snow.

Tiffany Schmeisser and her husband are from Waukee, a suburb of Des Moines, and visited with family in Mason City for Thanksgiving. She's no stranger to snowstorms, and has some advice for those who are planning to travel this weekend.

"Leave plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you. Take your time, go slowly. You'd rather get somewhere late than be in an accident or sent to the hospital."

However, she says she's already looking forward to the end of winter.

"I am. But I'm a wimp when it comes to the cold. I like some snow for the holidays, but that's about it."

Although the storm system seems to be shifting south, it's important to remember that could change. To get the most up-to-date forecast, be sure to download the KIMT Weather app.