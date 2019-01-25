Sheriff's office thanks donors for rebuilt rifle

DECORAH, Iowa – A local effort has saved the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office from having to buy a new sniper rifle.

Jim See, owner of Elite Accuracy, donated his time and energy to rebuild an old rifle which had been in service for many years with the Special Response Team. See also got several companies to donate the parts for the work: Jeremy Winters of Gunwerks, Derrick Dornbush of DW Precision, Karsten Hanson of Karsten Kydex, and Buck Holly of C&H Precision.

The Sheriff’s Office says they would like to thank See and all who contributed to making sure they have ”the best tools and equipment to continue to serve the people of Winneshiek County.”