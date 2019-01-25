Clear
Sheriff's office thanks donors for rebuilt rifle

Left to right: Andrew Hageman - Deputy/Certified Police Sniper, Jim See – Owner of Elite Accuracy, Dan Marx – Winneshiek County Sheriff. Left to right: Andrew Hageman - Deputy/Certified Police Sniper, Jim See – Owner of Elite Accuracy, Dan Marx – Winneshiek County Sheriff.

Saved from expense of buying a replacement.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:18 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A local effort has saved the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office from having to buy a new sniper rifle.

Jim See, owner of Elite Accuracy, donated his time and energy to rebuild an old rifle which had been in service for many years with the Special Response Team. See also got several companies to donate the parts for the work: Jeremy Winters of Gunwerks, Derrick Dornbush of DW Precision, Karsten Hanson of Karsten Kydex, and Buck Holly of C&H Precision.

The Sheriff’s Office says they would like to thank See and all who contributed to making sure they have ”the best tools and equipment to continue to serve the people of Winneshiek County.”

