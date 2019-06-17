Sheriff's office: Woman suffers 'significant' injuries after Olmsted Co. domestic situation

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 23-year-old female suffered what authorities called “significant” injuries after an alleged domestic assault.

Dylan Davidson, 27, of Rochester, is accused of causing injuries to the woman’s jawline and hairline on both sides of her face.

The alleged incident, reported around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, occurred in an apartment complex in the 200 block of N. Main St.

The victim said after some drinks, Davidson, grabbed her hair, punched her in the face and also used a cell phone to strike her. She also said she was kicked in the face after she fell to the ground. She was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Davidson is facing charges of second-degree felony assault and two counts of domestic assault.