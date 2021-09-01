Sheriff's office: Mason City man caught in the act of rural Cerro Gordo Co. burglary

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested Tuesday night after he was caught in the act of burglarizing a residence by a homeowner.

Mitchell Stevens, 34, is facing a felony burglary charge after he was caught entering several occupied structures at 14193 120th St. near Sheffield.

The sheriff's office said Stevens had set several items out in piles and had items in the car he was driving.

Authorities said he was caught in the act by the homeowner and was later found at a residence in Rockwell.