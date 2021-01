MASON CITY, Iowa - A 20-year-old Mason City man was arrested Sunday for shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Parker Holland-Dunn, 20, is facing a felony criminal mischief charge along with an assault charge after a shooting in the 17000 block of 310th St.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Holland-Dunn “ discharged a firearm into two of the vehicle’s tires and front fender rendering them useless. He also smashed the windshield and side mirror of the same window.”