Sheriff's office: Man injured during Worth Co. shop accident remains hospitalized

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Northwood resident injured when a blade fell at the Worth County Secondary Roads shop remains hospitalized.
The sheriff’s office said 55-year-old Lynn Butler was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the accident Tuesday morning. Butler is still hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.
A second person, 39-year-old Brian Wallin, of Northwood, was treated for his injuries and released.
Authorities responded to a 911 call at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a blade used on a road grader fell on an individual.
Butler was taken to MercyOne-North Iowa by Mason City Fire and Ambulance.
Wallin was transported by private vehicle.
