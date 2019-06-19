Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheriff's office: Man injured during Worth Co. shop accident remains hospitalized

Authorities have released the names of two people injured when a blade used on a road grader fell on an individual.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:59 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 12:04 PM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Northwood resident injured when a blade fell at the Worth County Secondary Roads shop remains hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office said 55-year-old Lynn Butler was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after the accident Tuesday morning. Butler is still hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

A second person, 39-year-old Brian Wallin, of Northwood, was treated for his injuries and released.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a blade used on a road grader fell on an individual.

Butler was taken to MercyOne-North Iowa by Mason City Fire and Ambulance.

Wallin was transported by private vehicle.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking Our Next Chance for Severe Weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Making youth sports affordable

Image

local sports program helps players become community leaders

Image

"What's On Wednesdays" in St. Charles

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to Wednesday

Image

Re election kickoff watch party

Image

Rallying for Sudan

Image

Extra speed enforcement

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Renewing the Mental Health Coordinator

Image

Four IA Counties meet to discuss disaster recovery

Community Events